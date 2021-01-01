From danze
Danze D115500BT Pressure Balanced Universal Mixing Valve Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch
Danze D115500BT Pressure Balanced Universal Mixing Valve Product Features:Fully covered under Danze’s limited lifetime warrantyValve features all-brass constructionAccepts all Danze mixing valve trims and cartridgesDesigned for IPS inlet/outlet connectionsSturdy mounting bracket included – helps prevent valve rockingBack-to-back installation capabilityNote: This is a rough-in valve only – valve trim and cartridge required for complete installationVariations:D115500BT - This model with 1/2" sweat/IPS connectionsD115505T - Pressure Balance Mixing Valve with Pex A connectionsD115510T - Pressure Balance Mixing Valve with Pex B or C connectionsD115515T - Pressure Balance Mixing Valve with CPVC connection 1/2 Inch N/A