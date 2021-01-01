From danze
Danze D113010BT Pressure Balanced Universal Mixing Valve with Diverter Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch
Danze D113010BT Pressure Balanced Universal Mixing Valve with Diverter Product Features:Fully covered under Danze’s limited lifetime warrantyValve features all-brass constructionAccepts all Danze mixing valve trims and cartridgesDesigned for PEX B or C (Crimp) connectionsIntegrated adjustable service stops – allows user to turn water off at the valveSturdy mounting bracket included – helps prevent valve rockingBack-to-back installation capabilityNote: This is a rough-in valve only – valve trim and cartridge required for complete installation 1/2 Inch N/A