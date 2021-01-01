From highland feather
Highland Feather D1-21-S15 Down Pillow, Standard, White
Advertisement
Highland Feather Madrid white Down Pillow 233T. C, 100% cotton down proof shell, filled with soft and small white duck down with Anti Mesentex-Sanitizer treatment, square baffle stitched construction Professional dry clean Filled in Canada 5 Years Highland Feather Madrid European White Down Pillow 233 Thread Count 100% Cotton Down Proof Shell, Gusset Style, Filled with Premium Quality 550 Fill Power European white Down with Anti Mesentex-Sanitizer treatment. Professional Dry Clean Filled in Canada 5 Years Warranty