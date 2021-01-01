Ariel D037S-R-VO Kensington 36" Freestanding Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Marble Top and Single Undermount Sink White Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets

Ariel D037S-R-VO Kensington 36" Freestanding Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Marble Top and Single Undermount Sink Ariel D037S-R-VO Vanity Package Includes:Wood vanity cabinetCarrara marble vanity topRectangular undermount single basin sinkMirror, faucet, and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelyAriel D037S-R-VO Vanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of solid woodCovered under a 3 year residential / 1 year commercial warranty4 full extension, soft close drawers provide ample concealed storage spaceDrawers feature dovetail construction for long-lasting durabilityFull sized cabinet with matching, soft close doors provides ample storage spaceThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sinkComplete with matching satin nickel finish decorative hardwareAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceAriel D037S-R-VO Vanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of marble providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceCovered under a 3 year residential / 1 year commercial warrantyTop features a rectangular recessed single basin sinkCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelyVanity top is equipped with matching backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter topAriel D037S-R-VO Vanity Top Features:Overall Height: 35" (ground level to countertop surface)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Width: 36" (left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 4Number of Doors: 2Vanity Top Thickness: 1-1/2"Vanity Top Depth: 22" (back edge to front edge of vanity top)Vanity Top Width: 37" (left edge to right edge of vanity top)Backsplash Height: 4"Sink Basin Width: 11-1/2" (back inner rim to the front inner rim)Sink Basin Length: 17-9/10" (left inner rim to the right inner rim)Sink Basin Depth: 6-1/2" (center of basin to the rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8" Single White