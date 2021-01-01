From hp
HP 17.3' HD+ Notebook, Intel Core i7-8550U Processor, 2TB Hard Drive, Optical Drive, HD Webcam, HD Audio, Windows 10 Home (Natural Silver) (4YX38UA)
8th Generation Intel Core i7 Quad-core Processor, up to 4.0 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8MB Cache 17.3-inch diagonal HD+ SVA BrightView WLED-backlit Display (1600x900) 4GB DDR4 SDRAM, 2TB 5400 RPM Serial ATA hard drive 802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi, DVD-Writer, Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad, no backlit Windows 10 Home; 16.33' W x 10.72' D x 0.96' H; Natural Silver