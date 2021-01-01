From private collection by dyeables
D FA 28105mm F3556ED DC WR HD Lens Black
Advertisement
Built-in DC motor to assure smooth, quiet, high-speed autofocus operation Diaphragm blades: 9(rounded).HD (High Definition) - Treated with state-of-the-art HD technology; a high grade, multi-layer coating, allowing the user to capture crisp, high-contrast images free of flare and ghosting, even under demanding lighting conditions ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) glass lens elements deliver clear, high resolution imagery with outstanding edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the entire zoom range WR (Weather Resistant) - Designed with eight specially designed seals to prevent intrusion of water