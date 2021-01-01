From evesky
D DOLITY 2.5inch External Hard Drive Enclosure, USB3.1 Notebook Laptop Mobile Hard Disk Box Enclosure Transparent
Advertisement
* Stylish tool-free design, and slide cover whose rear cover can be removed easily, so you tear down hard drive only 3 seconds. * LED indicator shows the working status of the hard drive. * Completely protect your hard drive against over voltage, over current, over heat, short circuit, clutter and leakage to keep your data safe. * Transparent design and exquisite workmanship provide excellent performance. * USB 3.1 increases the speed of transmission, reducing CPU utilization, data delay and waiting time.