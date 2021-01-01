From pellon
Pellon D - Dark Blend 70/30 Cotton/Polyester Batting With Scrim - Needle Punched 90" x 6 yd Roll
Pellon D - Dark Blend 70/30 Cotton/Polyester Batting With Scrim - Needle Punched. 90'' x 6 yd Roll. Dark Blend Batting is specially designed for dark colored quilts home decor and apparel for no show through. It is reinforced with a scrim that prevents stretching while quilting. Machine or hand quilt up to 10” apart. Style: DGNG906 70% Cotton/23% Polyester/7% Polypropylene Scrim Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Gentle/Tumble Dry Low