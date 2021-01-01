HP 17.3' HD+ Business Customized Laptop 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 16GB DDR4 RAM 256GB SSD 2TB HDD Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5 Windows 11 Silver

[Feature]: Designed for all-day productivity with extended battery life and fingerprint reader technology. Full-Size Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. Windows 11 New Version Upgrade Available. [Processor]:Intel Core i3 Dual-core Processor Intel i3-1115G4 6 MB Cache, Base Clock 1.7Ghz, Max Boost Clock 4.1Ghz, [Display]: 17.3' FHD, IPS, Non-Touch, micro-edge, anti-glare, display. [Memory & Storage]:16GB DDR4 Memory 256GB Solid State Drive (Boot SSD) + 2TB HDD, Original Factory Box will be opened and resealed for Upgrade.