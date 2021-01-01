D Batteries Max Alkaline 8 Count

8 Pack of MAX alkaline D batteries Our long-lasting MAX D batteries power everyday devices POWERSEAL Technology is the innovation that delivers energy you can rely on Non-stop energy for your non-stop familys must-have devicesthink toys, flashlights, portable stereos, door chimes, and more Holds power up to 10 years in storageso youre never left powerless From the makers of the #1 longest lasting AA battery ( Ultimate Lithium), and the Bunny created the worlds first zero mercury alkaline battery (commercially available since 1991), and it hasnt stopped innovating since.