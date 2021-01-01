Electriduct D-2 Rubber Duct Cord Cover - 36 Inch (3 Feet) Black Floor Cable Protector

The D-2 Rubber Duct is perfect for handling a standard computer station set-up: power cord(s), and ethernet/CAT6 cables, COAX cables, Phone lines, and more. : Made in the USA with High Quality Solid Extruded Rubber which makes it even easier to install. This product can be cut to any length and offers a skid-resistant grip to reduce slipping. : 1/2'H x 3/4'W Slit in the middle Total Height: 3/4'; Total Width: 3-1/4'; Total Length:36' : This product is made from high quality rubber, and like all rubber, it will take shape in time, but for immediate results, place in any warmer area: outside in sunlight, warehouse, garage, etc. The cord cover will become very pliable. : The D-2 Rubber Duct is designed to protect your loose floor cables from abrasions and prevents tripping. The generous channel size can accommodate a combination of power cords, ethernet/CAT6 cab