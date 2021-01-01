Alder & Ore Cyrus Ceiling Fan - Color: Silver - Blade Color: Brushed Steel

Sharp, handsome, refreshing. Introduce an inviting breeze to your rooms with the Cyrus Ceiling Fan from Alder & Ore. It's a dashing modern piece, standing out with a sleek metal body and canopy. A trio of clean-edged blades surrounds the piece with a low profile. The blades cut through the air with a tug on the sophisticated pull chain. The piece offers you 3-speed settings and a reverse function for a tailored gust of air. The sweeping blades create an airy comfort that wakes up rooms even on the hottest days. Color: Silver.