Cyra Height Adjustable Standing Desk

The Portable Standing Desk makes it a snap to stand or cycle while you work! The wheels are conveniently equipped with locking casters, making this desk easily portable, yet simple to secure in place. The tabletop can be raised to 47" or lowered to 33.5" so it's easy to use for standing or with exercise bikes. Constructed from strong and sturdy steel, this desk is a long-lasting option for a healthier lifestyle. The non-slip surface and cupholders provide a perfect place for your beverages, laptop, phone, or tablet. The standing desk makes it easy to get a little more movement in your day.