Give your bathroom the finishing touch with this framed wall mirror sized to fit above a standard bathroom sink. The mirror features an angled frame with a slightly lifted outer ridge that slopes gracefully to the inner edge. The middle of this traditional frame features a rich walnut color with fine grain lines running throughout it; a darker walnut shade covers the curves along the outer and inner edges. This mirror is handmade in a small custom art and frame shop in the American heartland - you can be proud to display it in your home. Amanti Art Cyprus Walnut Frame Collection 24.88-in Mahogany Brown,Cherry Square Bathroom Mirror | DSW4404651