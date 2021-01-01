Update your traditional decor accents and add some curb appeal to your home or office entrance with the beauty provided by this artificial wreath intricately designed from realistic looking cypress evergreens, carefully accented throughout with sprays of bright red holly berries and faux pinecones, all of which looks incredibly realistic. Perfect for wall and/or door display in either a home or office environment, this traditional 32” (in circumference) decorative wreath makes for an inviting accent and can undoubtedly help inject front-door appeal all throughout the holiday season. | Nearly Natural ' Cypress with Berries and Pine Cones Silk Wreath, Faux Wreath, Fake Wreath 32"