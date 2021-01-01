Cypress Mid-Century - Modern Bookcase With 5 Shelves In Nature And Off White

Modern Bookcase Perfect for Living Room and Home Office Upon Assembly, Measures: 23.62in. Length, 74.02in. Height, 14.17in. Depth. Includes 5 Fixed Shelf for Decor Items and Books. 5 Inch Side Design Panel Conceal Part Shelf and Brings Fashion Statement to Your Room. Interior Shelf Usage is 22.32" Length, and 13.70" Height.Made of High Quality MDF and MDP from Pine Source. Rounded Lifted Legs Made of PVC.Home Assembly Required. All Hardware Included. .Display your favorite collection of books in style, with the Cypress bookcase that's beautifully crafted, and both modern in design and functional in use, all at once. Open shelving makes it easy to showcase travel trinkets, framed photos, that add visual interest by playing up color and the subtle sophisticated vibe. Set it in a living space as the perfect sofa sidekick, and create a cozy reading nook where this bookcase is a center statement and instantly elevates the space.