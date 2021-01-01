From rejuvenation
Cypress 3-Arm Floor Lamp
A Rejuvenation exclusive, our Cypress 3-Arm Floor Lamp offers a luxurious take on Northwest Modern design. Geometric lines mix with elegant materials, while articulating shades make it easy to direct light. Perforated diffusers at the top of each shade create a soft glow above, complete with bright, targeted light below. This light was designed in collaboration with Michelle Steinback of Cedar & Moss, a Portland-based lighting designer and retailer. Steinback partnered with our craftspeople to create pendants, sconces, and lamps inspired by Mid-Century elegance.