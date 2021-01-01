Picket House Furnishings Cypher Marble Rectangular Coffee Table in Gray

The Picket House Furnishings Cypher Marble Rectangular Coffee Table is going to look fantastic in your living room! Natural, marble veining throughout the tabletop is going to instantly be a standout in your living room. Another cool feature about this living room staple is the contemporary table base. The table base gives an updated look to this classic design, adding even more interest to this stunning piece. Add this coffee table to your home today for a look you'll love coming home to, day after day.