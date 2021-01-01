Cynthia Outdoor Wall Lantern

This 1-light outdoor wall lantern features a fresh take on the classic lantern design to give your home modern curb appeal. It's made from metal in a sleek gray finish. The open, clean-line lantern frame has a bronze arched handle on the top that adds industrial appeal. Inside the frame is a cylindrical glass shade that diffuses the light from the included 100W bulb throughout your front yard or back patio. This fixture is rated for wet locations, so you can install it in areas with direct rain and weather exposure. Plus, it's compatible with a dimmer switch to take you from dusk to dawn. Fixture Finish: Black, Shade Finish: Black, Size: 14" H x 6.5" W x 7" D