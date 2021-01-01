Chic Home Cynna 3 Piece Comforter Set Luxurious Hand Stitched Velvet

A statement-making comforter set with just what you need for a quick bedroom décor makeover. The comforter has a plush and smooth feel to it and features a quilted, hand stitched velvet design. Design coordinated pillow shams are included to complete the look. Specifications: • Size: King • Color Scheme: Black • Piece Count: 3 • Set Includes: • 1pc Comforter (104” x 90”) • 2pc Pillow Shams (20” x 36” + 2”) • Materials: Luxurious hand stitched quilted velvet fabric, Hypoallergenic synthetic down alternative filling Fabric and Design: • Luxurious hand stitched quilted velvet fabric • Rich, multidimensional hand stitched quilted velvet on the face and the reverse Features: • Luxuriously soft feel for a great night sleep with less tossing and turning • Hypoallergenic alternative down filling is perfect for those allergic to traditional down materials • Built to last with premium fabrics and expert stitching Care Instructions Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing, use cold water on gentle cycle, tumble dry low * Add 2 tennis balls to the dryer to speed up drying and add fluffiness The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.