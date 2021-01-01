From kaypower
Cylon RGB Mid Tower with Acrylic Side Window Black
Best Quality Guranteed. Full Acrylic Side Window RGB ready Mid Tower case. Elegant backslash LED with 13 lighting modes on front panel. 6 RGB flow lighting modes. 7 solid color modes. Supports liquid cooling: 240mm radiator in the front panel. Supports air cooling: 120mm fan on top to enhance cooling performance. Supports high-end graphics cards up to 371mm. Supports VGA fan bracket design: two 120mm fans for superior cooling performance of VGA. Supports SD or micro SD memory card. Dual chamber design for improved ventilation. Removable PSU dust filter for easy cleaning. Steel Thickness: 0.5mm. Motherboards: ATX/micro ATX/mini-ITX. Liquid Cooling: Front: 240mm Radiator (Optional). I/O Ports: USB3.0 x 1; USB2.0 x 2; HD Audio & Mic. Air Cooling: Front: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 2 (Optional); Top: 120mm x 1 (Optional); Rear: 120mm x 1 (Includes 120mm Fan).