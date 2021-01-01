Cylindrical Pendant Light by Accord Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (217L.6)

Beautiful in suspension, the Cylindrical Pendant Light from Accord Lightning illustrates a fine balance between shape, light, and material. The handcrafted Brazilian import is a fitting piece in a modern setting, complementing spaces with simplicity. With a floating quality, a natural wood veneer cylinder brings a depth that helps evenly usher out lighting. An acrylic diffuser at the base adds another layer of comfort to the light as it provides a glare-free experience. Altogether, the pendant generates a bright, filling glow. Known for its modern wooden luminaries, Accord Lighting is an award-winning brand best known for its forward-thinking custom designs and unmatched attention to detail. Based in Brazil, Accord Lighting produces custom fixtures that combine hand craftsmanship with the latest production technology. Notable Accord Lighting collections range from its Stecche Di Legno collection that features mid-century modern wooden table and floor lamps to its contemporary Clean line of fixtures that includes linear wood sconces and support multiple color temperatures. Color: Brown. Finish: Imbuia