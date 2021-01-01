Progress Lighting Cylinder Collection 6 in. 1-Light Antique Bronze LED Modern Outdoor Pendant Hanging Light

Embrace a clean modern design with the Cylinder Collection 6 in. 1-Light Antique Bronze Modern Outdoor LED Hanging Pendant Light. The sleek cylinder shade is coated in a handsome antique bronze finish. A field-cuttable cord provides flexibility in application, make it suitable for a large range of ceiling heights. For ideal illumination, 1 integrated LED (32.4-Watt). 3000K. 90CRI. 930 delivered lumens. Dimmable. The hanging light's sleek design is ideal for any covered porch, patio, deck, or foyer in contemporary, industrial, modern, or transitional style settings. It's time to breathe new life into the mundane every-day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability, and functionality.