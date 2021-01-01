16" x 8" Cylinder Ceramic Vase with Teardrop Pattern White - Olivia & May

Enrich your contemporary or modern space with some subtle movement from this large, white cylindrical ceramic vase, featuring a carved teardrop pattern with a white glaze finish. This decorative vase also has a ¾ inch hand-painted, matte light brown stripe around the base, creating a cork look finish. The angular neck tapers into the lipless, creating a unique, modern and contemporary silhouette. Designed with pads stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Suitable for indoor use only. 4. 4" vase opening. This item comes shipped in one carton. Pattern: Solid.