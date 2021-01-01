Cylburn Over The Door Jewelry Armoire with Mirror

Made of high-quality MDF, this jewelry armoire is sturdy and durable. This is an elegant jewelry cabinet which is an ideal gift for women! With the reasonable built-in compartments and a lock, you can store all your favorite accessories in an organized manner safely. You can hang the jewelry cabinet over the door with hooks as well as mount it on the wall with screws, which greatly saves space. In addition, 5 automatic lights make it easy for you to choose suitable jewelry in the early morning and the full-length mirror gives you a whole vision for your appearance checking. If you are looking for jewelry armoire, don't hesitate to buy one. Constructed with durable MDF material for long-lasting use large storage space gets all your jewelry neatly organized 5 automatic led lights can help you easily find the suitable jewelry the full-length mirror has a clear image for better outfit checking can be door or wall mounted for the maximum space utilization equipped with a lock and a key to keeping all your valuables safely suitable for bedroom, bathroom, living room, and many other places.