Safavieh CY2665 Courtyard Collection Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug-Color:Olive/Natural,Shape:Round,Size:5'-3" X 5'-3"

5 ft. 3 in.Colors and patterns may vary as they are made in bulks and they are not one set designTransitional styleSpecially-developed sisal weavePower loomedIntricate and elaborated designMade from polypropyleneOlive and natural colorMade in BelgiumSafavieh takes classic beauty outside of the home with the launch of their Courtyard Collection. Care Instructions: Vacuum regularly. Brushless attachment is recommended. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. Do not pull loose ends; clip them with scissors to remove. Remove spills immediately; blot with clean cloth by pressing firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. For hard-to-remove stains professional rug cleaning is recommended.