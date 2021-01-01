From first deal
CY Multi USB 3.0 Hub USB Splitter High Speed 3 5 Ports 2.0 Hub TF/SD Card Reader All In One For PC Computer Accessories
Specifications: ColorBlackMaterialABSConnectorUSBInterface3*USB 3.01*TF Card1*SD CardDate TransferUSB 3.0 Upto 5GbpsCard ReaderFor Security digital /TF(Micro Security digital) CardCable LengthUSB 3.0 hub 3 Ports About 0.3 MPower5V / 500MACompatibleWindows XP/2000/Vista/WIN 7/8/10, for Mac OS, etc Features: 1.Small and easy to carry.2.Safe and durable, the plugs can be inserted and pulled many times without damage.3.Fast data transfer, stable performance, better using experience.