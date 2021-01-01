CY 3.0M 90 Degree Up Angled Micro USB Screw Mount to 3.0 Data Cable for Industrial Camera U3-044-UP-3.0M

3.0M 90 Degree Up Angled Micro USB Screw Mount to 3.0 Data Cable for Industrial Camera Length: 3.0M (4Ft) Our newest design in USB 3.0 cables. A cable built specifically for photographers using a new camera. This cable angles giving you that natural feel when shooting tethered. It feels great, and works fantastic. In preparation for release of this item, we had several photographers test it out on their systems, and all came back with excellent reviews on it. Connector1: USB 3.0 A type male Connector2: USB 3.0 Micro B type male with Screw and angled 90 degree