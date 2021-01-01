CXX8 8 Inch Car Subwoofer 600 Watts Maximum Power Single 4 Ohm Voice Coil Easy Mounting Sold Individually

Cone - Made from Polypropylene, The CXX8 8 Inch Car Subwoofer Provides a Resilient and Durable Material That Can Offer Great Sound with The Advantage of a Long-Lasting Subwoofer Surround - Rubber has the ability to endure much punishment without any sign of damage. It complements the whole structure of the speaker by allowing constant abuse where it is most needed, without the wear and tear Stamped Basket - A stamped basket can absorb and transfer much of the energy produced by the speaker. It has good corrosion resistance, good mechanical property, high thermal and electrical conductivity and retains strength at high temperatures. Voice Coil - Our voice coils are able to withstand high temperatures yet maintain its strength and fatigue properties. Making our voice coils with this material gives our speakers the advantage of longer pay times with lower weights Specs - Resonant Frequency: 49 Hz, Sensitivity SPL (1W/1m): 83