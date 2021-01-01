From akervall technologies inc.
CXX10 Car Subwoofer - 800 Watts Maximum Power, 10 Inch Subwoofer, Single 4 Ohm Voice Coil, Sold Individually
Advertisement
Sensitivity SPL (1W / 1m) 85 dB, Resonant Frequency 32 Hz Polypropylene Cone, 2.5 Inch Voice Coil, Rubber Surround Sealed Enclosure Internal Volume: 1.2 Cubic Feet, Ported Enclosure Internal Volume: 1.8 Cubic Feet 4 Inch Round Inch Port Circumference, 12 Inch Port Length, 34 Hz Port Frequency 4.8 Inch Mounting Height, 11 Inch Mounting Hole Diameter Dimensions: Depth 13 x Width 13 x Height 5.4 3 Year Platinum Online Dealer Warranty