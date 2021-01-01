CORSAIR CX-F RGB Series CX750F RGB White 750W 80 PLUS Bronze Fully Modular ATX Power Supply, CP-9020227-NA

80 PLUS Bronze Certified: Provides up to 88% operational efficiency, generating less heat and lowering your energy costs. 120mm RGB Fan: Control eight individually addressable RGB LEDs at the push of a button, with ten preset lighting modes. Brilliant White Housing and Cables: Matches the clean, refined look of other white CORSAIR products in your setup. iCUE and Motherboard RGB Compatible: Connect to a CORSAIR iCUE RGB Lighting Controller (sold separately) or motherboard via the included 5V ARGB adapter for advanced RGB lighting control. Optimized for Low Noise: A dedicated fan curve is specially calculated to keep noise levels down. 105°C Rated Japanese Primary Capacitors: For consistent, reliable power and superb electrical performance. Microsoft Modern Standby Support: Enables extremely fast wake-from-sleep times and better low-load efficiency. Fully Modular: Reduce cable clutter by only connecting the cables that your system needs. Five-Year Warranty