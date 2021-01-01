CVMD03 DualHead Lavalier Microphone 2 Lavalier Microphone Set Professional Omnidirectional Lapel Clipon Mic for Camera Smartphone PC Video.

Universal CompabilityThe CVM-D03 lavalier lapel microphone can be used on your cameras and smartphones. This versatile and flexible dual-head lavalier microphone is an excellent choice for outdoor or indoor video recording. Mono/Stereo ModesThe CVM-D03 clip-on mic provides the Mono/Stereo Switch, you can choose the corresponding mode according to your need. Real-time Audio Monitoring With the real-time monitoring function, you can test whether it is working normally during recording. This lapel mic brings you more professional and convenient recording experience. Stepless Sensitivity adjustmentThere is a sensitivity & Volume adjustment wheel next to the M/ N switch. You can dial the volume wheel to an appropriate position while recording. Super-long Standby Time Built-in Lithium Battery, standby time up to 100h. You can also use your power bank to charge the mic body. NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT RECORD WHILE CHARGING.