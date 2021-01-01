Cvijan Task Chair
Description
Materials: Pine, Rubberwood, CA Foam, Fabric, Metal Casters, Printed Microfiber PolyesterFeatures:Add style and function to your office with this chairProduct Weight: 39 lbsAssembly Required : YesProduct Type: Task ChairWeight Capacity: 250Weight Capacity Bucket: Weight Capacity at least 250 lbs?: Frame Color: BrownFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Pine, RubberwoodFrame Manufactured Wood Type: Back Color: White/Light BlueBack Construction: Manufactured WoodBack Construction Detail: Seat Color: White/Light BlueUpholstered: YesUpholstered Elements: Upholstered Seat: YesUpholstered Back: YesUpholstery Material: Polyester/Polyester blend;MicrofiberUpholstery Material Quality [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamLegal Documentation: Tufted: NoSolid Wood Construction: YesSeat Material: UpholsteredSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Upholstery Fill Material: FoamBack Material: UpholsteredBack Manufactured Wood Type: Back Upholstery Fill Material: FoamWood: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationArmed: NoArmrest Type: Padded Armrest: Flip-Up Armrest: Removable Arms: Armrest Adjustment Type: Armrest Material: Swivel: YesLumbar Support: NoAdjustable Lumbar Support: Massage: NoTilt Mechanism: NoTilt Mechanism Type: Tilt Lock: NoBack Angle Adjustment: NoLocking Back Angle Adjustment: Seat Height Adjustment: YesSeat Depth Adjustment: NoSeat Angle Adjustment: NoWaterfall Seat: NoSeat Glide Mechanism: NoRecommended Daily Usage: Medium Usage (Up to 8 Hours)Headrest Included: NoAdjustable Headrest: Headrest Material: Padded Headrest: Footrest Included: NoCasters: YesLocking Casters: Removable Casters: Caster Type: Compatible Casters Part Number: Compatible Flooring: Tile;Carpet;Low Pile CarpetStackable: NoAnti-Microbial: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoVibration: NoBluetooth Compatible: NoSpeakers: NoHeadphone Jack: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ADA Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X6.1 Educational Seating: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoUL Listed: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoBIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCSA Certified: YesLacey Act Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: No