CV16 Two-layer Screen Heart Rate Blood Pressure Oxygen Monitor 7-Sport Modes bluetooth Music Low Power IP67 Waterproof Men Business Smart Watch-Yellow
General Specification Brand Model CV16 bluetooth Version BT 4.0 or above Compatible OS Android 4.4 or above, iOS 9.0 or above Operating Mode Touch Key + Press Button APP Name Da Fit App Language English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Ukrainian, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional ChineseSpecial Features Waterproof IP67 Heart Rate Monitor Support Blood Pressure Monitor Support Blood Oxygen Monitor Support Sleep Monitor Support Multi-sport Modes Support Walking, Running, Riding, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Skipping 7 Sports Modes Pedometer Support Call or Message Reminder Support LED Lamp Shining while you get a message Reject Call Support Notification Support Facebook, Twitter, Wechat, WhatsApp, etc.