Cuxwill Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for HP 201X CF401X 201A CF401A to use with Color Laserjet Pro M252dw M252n MFP M277dw M277c6 M277n.

Description

Package Content: Cuxwill compatible toner cartridge replacement for HP 201A CF401A 201X CF401X (Total 1 Pack, Cyan) Compatible for: HP Color LaserJet Pro M252dw, M252n, MFP M274n, MFP M277c, M277c6, M277dw, M277n Laser Printers High yield cyan toner cartridge, up to 2,300 pages Quality color toner creates crisp-looking color graphics and images, vivid laser-quality prints that withstand the test of time.(Does not fade after 5 years.) 1-year guarantee to be free of manufacturer's defects, get free replacement or your money back

