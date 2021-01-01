CUUWE120mm Case Fan, 3M120HALO LED RGB Silent Fans - Advanced Lighting Customizations with 7 Colors & 10 Lighting Modes - PWM High Performance.

Intelligent Speed Control:120mm full function PWM silent fans adopt wolf claw bionic design helps wind diversion to increase air convection efficiency and greatly improve heat dissipation. Stable operation and reduce noise. Multi-mode Light Effect: Monochrome glow, monochrome change and rainbow effect. Each fan is equipped with 8 ARGB LED beads, 6 colors and 10 light effect modes. Motherboard Synchronization & Controller: The motherboard software synchronization mode, build your own light effect control system. Support ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI main software synchronization control Shockproof Design: The rubber soft material which is not easy to peel off has good shock absorbing effect, which can make the internal operation of the computer case stably and reduce the noise output between the fan and the computer case. Top Bearing Technology: Hydraulic bearing with longer service life to reduce noise and improve heat dissipation efficiency. Lifetime 30,000 Hrs.