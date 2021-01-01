Lightscapes Set of 5 Cutwork Ceramic Ornaments w/ Gift Boxes

Dear Santa, we're all wishing for these five round- or lantern-shaped Lightscapes ornaments that glow through scroll cutwork designs, each to boost the merry mood in a unique way. The Snowman reminds you or a lucky gift recipient that holiday spirit should never melt away. The Star guides the way to contemporary-yet-classic character, anywhere it resides. The Tree shines bright and brings those festive foliage feels to any dining or coffee table. The Present lets someone on your list know that the only present you want this year is their presence. And finally, the Gingerbread Man summons a sweet shimmer that's full of sugar, spice, and everything nice. So gift or keep these bright beauties to liven up Christmas trees, Secret-Santa soirees, or tabletops (flat-bottomed ornaments, you make the joyful season go 'round!). From Lightscapes.