From mepra
Mepra CUTLERY SET 5 PCS LINEA ICE ORO, Gold
Advertisement
Enhance your dining experience with this beautiful Italian flatware! Stainless Steel is coated with PVD Titanium Coating. Made in Italy with the highest quality of 18/10 stainless steel 40 mm thick; Durable and ergonic Knives have double serration for a durable sharpness The special Titanium Plating Process, originaly developed by NASA, gives to the surface of Stainless Steel an extra-hardness and makes it durable, noxidable, and dishwasher safe The production process is not galvanic and does not produce pollution, Manufacturer: Mepra