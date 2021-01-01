2.38" H x 18.5" W x 22" D Cutlery / Knife Drawer Organizer

Rev-A-Shelf's unique 4WKB-1 Knife Block Tray Insert is out of the box ready at 18-1/2 x 22 providing 19 slots to store knives and has a separate compartment for other utensils. The unique design provides more storage then a traditional Knife Block and with its simple drop-in installation valuable counter top space is available to use immediately. Made of our classic hardwood with a UV cured clear finish to ensure an acceptable match to any kitchen cabinet and can be trimmed to fit drawers of various widths and lengths.