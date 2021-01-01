Shun Cutlery Classic 6.5" Nakiri Knife; Kitchen Knife Handcrafted in Japan; Hand-Sharpened 16° Double-Bevel Steel Blade & DM-0700 Classic Paring Knife, 3.5 inch VG-MAX Blade, Silver

Product 1: The Nakiri Knife is part of Shun’s Classic line of tasteful and contemporary cutlery; beauty, form and function are fused in this elegantly handcrafted, useful and high-performing kitchen tool Product 1: A traditional Japanese knife for working with vegetables and produce, the Classic Nakiri has a 6.5” blade made from Shun’s proprietary VG-MAX steel clad with 68 layers of Damascus stainless steel Product 1: Swift, sharp and clean, the Classic Nakiri is great for kitchen needs like julienning carrots, slicing tomatoes, dicing onions, chopping peppers, peeling potatoes, trimming celery or paring avocados Product 1: Whether it’s needed for daily salad preparation or gourmet vegetable creations, both restaurant chefs and new home cooks trust the simple push cut of the Nakiri’s straight, razor-sharp edge.Hand wash with gentle dish soap Product 2: Versatile, precise, and sharp, Shun Classic Paring Knife is a must-have knife for every professional or household kitchen. This easy-to-use paring knife is made for skilled and beginner chefs. Product 2: Pleasing to the eye, the Shun Classic Paring Knife features a D-shaped ebony PakkaWood handle and a bead-blasted blade to highlight the flowing pattern of layered steel. Product 2: Small blade is ideal for precision work such as peeling, trimming, coring, slicing, chopping, decorating or dicing fruits or vegetables, making meal prep an enjoyable experience Product 2: A prime example of Shun innovation and technology, the Classic Paring Knife uses high-performance steel for maximum edge retention and durability with proprietary VG-MAX core steel