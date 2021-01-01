From lotiyo
Cute Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G,Strap Flip Case Samsung Galaxy A42 5G,Herzzer Retro Elegant Pink Mandala Flower Pattern Stand Magnetic.
Advertisement
♦Mandala Flower Leather Case Specially designed for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G ♦Made of Pu Leather which is safe and protective, light weight which fits your phone perfectly ♦Humanized design makes our case more useful, you can access all buttons with the case, and the size is comfortable for you to catch ♦Camera cutout, charger, and microphone open for ease of access ♦Package:1 x Case,1 x Free Random Color Cellphone Kickstand + 1 x Free Random Color Stylus Pen