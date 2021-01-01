From cute valentines day clothing store co.
Cute Valentines Day Clothing Store Co. Floss Like A Boss Heart Face Mask Valentines Day Funny Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you are looking for a funny Valentine's day gift, grab this Floss Like A Boss Heart Face Mask Valentine's Day design that features a big heart graphic wearing sunglasses doing a flossing dance. This is perfect for anyone who loves trendy dance. This makes a great gift for teens, son, daughter, brother, sister, family & friends. Wear this at the costume party, at work or school & gets ready for compliments. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only