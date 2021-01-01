From royal gifts
Royal Gifts Cute Pink Queens are Born in February Young Women Girls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect gift for daughter, niece, sister, girl friend, wife, young girl, kids, or young woman celebrating her birthday this month. Great for birthdays or even Christmas, anniversary, Valentines day, Easter or any time. Celebrate this special month with this unique, pink, and cute gift for that special someone. Cute Pink Queens are Born in February Young Women Girls Gift 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only