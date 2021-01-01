Cute Personal Mini Fan, Handheld & Portable USB Rechargeable Fan with Beautiful LED Light, 3 Adjustable Speeds, Portable Holder, for Indoor Or.

Best Quality Guranteed. ADORABLE MICKEY DESIGN - Cute Mickey mouse design in red, blue, pink and yellow, pleasant blue LED light, an eye-catching mini fan that you can hold in hand perfectly. It is your ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor activities. Enjoy your cool summer! STRONG POWER SOURCE - This fan has a powerful built-in rechargeable lithium battery, which can be used for more than 3000 times. You can charge it with USB cable(included) by connecting it to laptop, phone charger, power bank, solar charger or car charger. 3 SPEED LEVELS - Low/medium/high speed level. Adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the '+' or '-' button7 fan blades, strong wind, wind distance up to 3m. Pure copper motor, which is durable and gives strong power performance. COMPACT SIZE & PORTABLE - It is the same size as a 6-inch cellphone, taking up minimum space and portable enough to carry in a small bag or wear it on your finger with the fan finger holder (include