From californian proud otter lovers
Californian Proud Otter Lovers Cute Otter Fremont, California Coast Resident Fisherman Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
California pride, cute otter for Fremont, CA resident, fisherman, beach lover, zookeeper, animal lover etc. Adorable sea otter art. Great for residents of Fremont, CA otter lover, boater, fisherman, zoologist, zookeeper, beach lover anyone who loves otter and the ocean along the coast of Fremont, State of California. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only