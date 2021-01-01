From designsbyjnk5 food & drinks

DesignsByJnk5 Food & Drinks Cute Noodles: But First Ramen Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

PERFECT GIFT IDEA FOR YOU - If you love Cute Japanese Anime designs, this Ramen design is perfect for you. It is also great as a Ramen Noodles Bowl gift idea. IMPRESS YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY - Impress them with our But First Ramen design for Noodles design lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com