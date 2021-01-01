Cute Mouse Pad, Chocolate Flow On The Pink Donut Texture, Rectangle Non-Slip Rubber Mousepad for Desktop, Computer Laptop, Gamer Desk Mat, 15.8'x29.5'

?PERFECT SIZE: The size of this large mouse pad is 15.8'x 29.5'x 0.12'( 40cm x 75cm x 0.3cm).which is enough to hold your full-size keyboard, mouse, laptop or other items on the desktop, providing more space for professionals to play games or work in the office. The thickness of 3 mm will reduce the impact of uneven surfaces and provide a unique blend of mouse speed and control, making it ideal for any situation. PRODUCT FEATURES: Strong adhesion, durable, environmentally friendly, precise seams, close to the desktop without deformation, thickened design, more comfortable operation feel, and can effectively prevent the keyboard and mouse from sliding. Suitable for office, games, learning, desktops, laptops, personal computers, consoles, etc. Super smooth surface: This extended mouse pad is easy to clean or wash with a damp cloth, does not deform, and is more durable than other mouse pads. The mouse pad is covered by ultra-fine fabric, and the surface is soft and smooth, which helps