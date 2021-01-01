From chihuahuas puppy love apparel
CHIHUAHUAS PUPPY LOVE APPAREL CUTE MOTHER OF CHIHUAHUAS DOG | WHITE TEXT DESIGN Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
BUY NOW! Check back often for new designs by CLICKING through our BRAND NAME. Cool, funny & thoughtful designs you will be proud to display for years to come. Thanks for looking! This CUTE MOTHER OF CHIHUAHUAS DOG | WHITE TEXT DESIGN item is designed by CHIHUAHUAS PUPPY LOVE APPAREL & GIFTS. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only