From chescamaiden's cute christmas gifts
ChescaMaiden's Cute Christmas Gifts Cute Lop Eared Bunny Rabbit Wearing Christmas Santa Hat Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Do you love bunnies? This will be the perfect Christmas gift for your mom, dad, children, son, daughter, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, kids, friend, grandma, grandpa, friends, granddaughter, grandson, husband & wife Wear at the petting zoo, carol singing, play park, Xmas party, baking cookies & decorating the tree. Great for rabbit lovers who like floppy drooping ears, fluffy rabbits, pets, bunny breeds, hopping, jumping, carrots & hutch dwelling creatures! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only