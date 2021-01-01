From cute ugly christmas aesthetic and retro co
Cute Ugly Christmas Aesthetic and Retro Co Cute Kitten Cat Feliz Navidad Pun Ugly Christmas Kawaii Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Great gift for any friends who love cats (especially white cats) and Christmas! The Spanish Feliz Navidad is made into a cute cat pun with Feliz Navicat. Vintage or Retro Ugly Christmas Pixel Art for school, or for holiday or office parties. Cute Cat Feliz Navicat Ugly Christmas Kawaii Design is a perfect gift for anyone who loves kittens. This sweet aesthetic art is fun to wear all year around. A funny idea with a sweet design in red white and blue. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only